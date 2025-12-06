President Museveni reassures cocoa farmers of a chocolate factory in Bundibugyo

BUNDIBUGYO; President Yoweri Museveni has renewed his pledge to establish a chocolate factory in Bundibugyo District, saying the government has now identified a potential investor ready to take on the project.

The factory, he noted, will significantly boost cocoa prices and create much-needed employment opportunities for the youth.

Museveni, who made the remarks during his campaign rally at Bumadu Primary School playground, acknowledged that similar promises made in previous elections had stalled after prospective investors from the United States failed to demonstrate seriousness.

He explained that some investors were initially hesitant because they were unaware that Uganda produces essential inputs such as milk and sugar required for chocolate processing.

The president said the renewed investor interest aligns with his long-standing plan to establish industrial parks and value-addition factories across the country to increase incomes, create jobs, and strengthen Uganda’s export capacity.

In 2022, Bundibugyo district authorities earmarked 18 acres of land near Kanyamwirima Barracks for the proposed factory. Bundibugyo, Uganda’s leading cocoa-producing district, yields more than 18,000 metric tonnes of cocoa annually, with farm-gate prices ranging between 6,000 and 10,000 Shillings per kilogram.

Farmers have repeatedly argued that value addition within the district will stabilise prices and reduce exploitation by middlemen.

Museveni also expressed concern that many Ugandans have not fully recognised their power to demand improved public services from their leaders. He urged voters to hold district officials accountable, especially in addressing persistent problems such as the theft of government-supplied medicines.

Additionally, he warned residents against being drawn into tribal and religious divisions, saying such politics undermine national unity and derail development efforts.

Bundibugyo District Chairperson David Kabyanga used the platform to appeal for a special fund to maintain and upgrade road infrastructure in the mountainous district, and to complete the staff quarters at Bundibugyo General Hospital.

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, who is accompanying the president on the campaign trail, urged voters to reflect on the peace and stability ushered in by the NRM government, saying it provides a solid basis to trust President Museveni with another mandate.

She cautioned local leaders in Bughendera County against disrupting NRM mobilisation activities while demanding the operationalisation of the newly approved Bughendera District. Among noted that while Bughendera has already been approved as a district, several legal and administrative processes must be completed before it can officially take effect.