President Museveni Commissions Victoria Sugar Limited Factory In Luwero District

LUWERO; His Excellency, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the President of the Republic of Uganda and National Resistance Movement (NRM) Presidential Candidate for the 2026 general elections, today commissioned the Victoria Sugar Limited Factory in Luwero District.

The President was accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Kataha Museveni.

While addressing leaders, workers, and residents, President Museveni commended the management and staff of Victoria Sugar Limited for their contribution to Uganda’s industrial growth and wealth creation agenda.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing workers’ welfare, including the issue of the minimum wage, as part of broader efforts to reduce poverty and spur economic growth.

“I am aware of the issue of the minimum wage, and I am going to fix it. Tosobola kukama nte nga tosoose kulongoosa kiraalo you cannot milk a cow before cleaning the kraal,” the President said.

The President further emphasized that the government will continue working to reduce the cost of electricity, transport, and water in order to enhance industrial competitiveness and improve livelihoods.

He also urged Ugandans to support the NRM and its flag bearers in the forthcoming general elections for sustained service delivery and socio-economic transformation.

Speaking on behalf of the company, Mr. Jiyani Alpesh, Managing Director of Victoria Sugar Limited Luwero, welcomed the President and expressed appreciation for the stable and enabling investment environment fostered under his leadership.

Mr. Alpesh noted that the Victoria Group operates across multiple subsectors, including sugar manufacturing, clean energy co-generation, distillery operations, plastics manufacturing, tarpaulins, tyre manufacturing, tiles production, steel products, cable manufacturing, recycled batteries, and household utensils.

He revealed that the group directly employs over 8,000 Ugandans and indirectly supports more than 9,000 livelihoods through outgrowers, suppliers, and customers. The group’s plantations cover 17,000 acres in Luwero and surrounding areas, with an additional 10 square miles acquired in Kiryandongo for future expansion.

Mr. Alpesh further highlighted the company’s contribution to Uganda’s energy security, noting that Victoria Sugar generates 15 MW of clean energy, with 10 MW supplied to the national grid, and is in the process of installing an additional 3 MW of biogas power.

He disclosed that the group has invested over USD 150 million to date and contributed UGX 225 billion in direct and indirect taxes between 2018 and 2024, significantly supporting national development and public service delivery..