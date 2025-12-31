Uganda Police clear 2,385 Fireworks Displays Ahead of New Year 2026 Celebrations

KAMPALA, UGANDA; The Uganda Police Force has approved 2,385 applications for fireworks displays ahead of New Year 2026, authorising 10 licensed companies to conduct the displays on behalf of successful applicants across the country.

In a press release issued on December 31, 2025, Police said the approvals followed guidance issued on December 29 regulating the discharge of fireworks during New Year celebrations.

Tomil Fireworks Ltd emerged with the highest number of approved applications at 752, followed by Quality Lighting Uganda Ltd with 397 and Sky Flames Uganda Ltd with 285. Fireworks 7000 (U) Ltd received approval for 276 applications, while Extremes Fireworks Ltd was authorized for 236 displays.

Other companies on the approved list include Cosmic Displays with 187 applications, Goshen Africa Ltd with 97, Light Africa (U) Ltd with 71, Jwala Investments Co. Ltd with 54, and Fesco (U) Limited with 30 applications.

Police reiterated that only the listed authorized fireworks blasters are permitted to handle and discharge fireworks during New Year celebrations, cautioning that unauthorized use will attract enforcement action.

As Ugandans prepare to welcome 2026, the Uganda Police Force encouraged the public to celebrate responsibly and wished everyone a safe and happy New Year.

Police emphasised that only the listed companies are permitted to conduct fireworks displays during the New Year festivities, warning that any unauthorised discharge of fireworks will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

The Police said the measures are intended to ensure public safety, maintain order, and prevent injuries or property damage during celebrations ushering in the New Year.