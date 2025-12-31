EC Cautions Against Unauthorized Voter Website, Releases National Voters’ Register

KAMPALA, UGANDA; The Electoral Commission (EC) of Uganda has issued a public warning regarding a suspicious website claiming to offer voter verification services for the 2026 General Elections.

EC said that the website www.registry.ugtally.com is not affiliated with the Electoral Commission and may expose users to misleading information or misuse of personal data. Voters have been advised to rely strictly on official Electoral Commission platforms to verify their registration particulars. However, the EC stressed that the website is not authorised and has no affiliation with the Electoral Commission.

The Commission announced that the National Voters’ Register is ready for use in the 2026 polls and urged candidates to mobilize registered voters as the country enters the final phase of the campaign period.

The register contains the names of 21,681,491 registered voters, organized alphabetically by surname at 50,739 polling stations across the country.Any unauthorised access, hosting, or distribution of voter registration data is an offence punishable under the law.

Voters have been strongly encouraged to use only the official Electoral Commission website to verify their registration particulars and polling station information.

EC has also formally written to the Uganda Communications Commission seeking guidance on appropriate action, saying the warning was issued in the public interest to protect citizens and prevent confusion or misuse of personal data.