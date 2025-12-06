NRM launches Parishbased Grassroot Mobilisation campaigns.

KAMPALA; The National Resistance Movement (NRM) has intensified its grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2026 general elections, unveiling a parish–based strategy that senior party leaders say is designed to “activate every village structure” and ensure President Yoweri Museveni’s message reaches all corners of the country.

The strategy was unveiled at the NRM headquarters by NRM Deputy Secretary General Rt. Hon. Namayanja Rose Nsereko, who said the campaign targets over 13 million for President Yoweri Museveni through combing villages to village.

According to Namayanja, the campaign will focus on working with the 63 NRM village members tasked with recruiting more supporters. These teams will include the 30 village structure leaders, representatives of youth, PDWDs, Women, and elderly councils.

“These teams will go village to village, door to door, and person to person. We have developed this strategy to ensure we intensify our campaigns such that by January 15, the NRM can secure its victory,” Namayanja said.

The launched exercise is meant to support the ongoing district rallies being conducted by the NRM presidential candidate, Yoweri Museveni.

The NRM National Treasurer,Amb. Barbara Nekesa, who is incharge of mobilisation in the Bukedi subregion, said the party began its preparations with updating the membership register that has over 18 million voters.

“We are confident, and we believe that President Museveni will be given another term of office. The idea of protecting the gains is important because many achievements have been made since the NRM came to power in 1986.

Peace and stability have been restored, women’s empowerment has grown,

She added that other sectors, including ICT, have also been improved under the party’s leadership The NRM Director of Mobilisation, Dr Rosemary Seninde, said the new strategy will leave no stone unturned to ensure the NRM gospel reaches everyone.

“On top of mobilizing for votes, this team will also be charged with protecting the votes of President Museveni,” Hon.Seninde said.