DTB Secures Sport Award of the Year at Annual Bankers’ Awards

KAMPALA; Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) Uganda has been named the Sport Award of the Year winner at the first-ever Annual Bankers’ Awards, organized by the Uganda Bankers’ Association (UBA) in partnership with the Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services (UIBFS).

The awards ceremony took place at the Mestil Hotel in Kampala.

Launched to recognize excellence within Uganda’s banking and financial services sector, the Annual Bankers’ Awards celebrate institutions and individuals demonstrating outstanding performance in areas such as customer service, financial inclusion, digital innovation, corporate social responsibility, and staff wellness including sport and fitness.

According to the bank’s 2024 Integrated Report, DTB runs a structured wellness programme featuring physical fitness sessions, app-based healthcare services, and ongoing occupational health and safety training aimed at fostering a healthy and secure working environment.

Speaking after receiving the award, Godfrey Sebaana, CEO of DTB Uganda, emphasized the bank’s dedication to staff wellness:

“We are immensely honored to receive the Sport Award of the Year. At DTB, we firmly believe that the well-being of our staff is directly linked to our organizational vitality. This accolade is evidence of our proactive and institutionalized approach to ensuring our team remains healthy, motivated, and high-performing. We have embedded sports and fitness into the very fabric of our corporate culture,” he said.

Sebaana noted that DTB is exploring opportunities to scale up its health and fitness programmes, including increased participation in inter-institution fitness challenges, more regular wellness check-ins, and the development of team-based sports activities across the bank.

Reflecting on the broader meaning of the award, Sebaana added:

“This recognition represents more than just competitive success; it symbolizes our investment in our people. A fit and healthy team is a more engaged, collaborative, and resilient team. This award validates our philosophy that taking care of our employees’ physical and mental health is foundational to delivering exceptional service to our customers and driving sustainable growth for Uganda’s economy.”

In a symbolic display of leadership within the sector, Sebaana also took part in the ceremony as a presenter, awarding accolades to other distinguished winners.