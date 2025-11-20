EC to recruit over 35,000 biometric voting machine operators ahead of 2026 polls

UGANDA; The Electoral Commission has announced plans to recruit 35,734 Ugandans to support polling day operations and other election-related activities ahead of the 2026 General Elections.

EC spokesperson Julius Mucunguzi said the Commission is targeting applicants with at least a Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education, who will be trained to operate or train others to run the biometric voter verification machines that will be deployed countrywide.

Mucunguzi told journalists that the technology is intended to curb common electoral malpractices and strengthen public confidence in the results.

He said the biometric system is expected to address issues such as ballot stuffing by ensuring that only registered voters receive ballot papers.

Each polling station will have at least one biometric machine operator, while more than 1,000 trainers will be deployed in every county to guide recruits before polling day.

Mucunguzi said the machines are designed to verify voters’ fingerprints before ballot papers are issued, closing gaps that previously allowed ineligible voters to participate.

The Commission said recruitment has already started and job applications should be addressed and hand-delivered to the respective district election administrator not later than tomorrow Friday 21/November/2025 and also urged qualified Ugandans to apply, stressing that the 2026 polls will rely significantly on technology to promote accuracy, integrity and voter confidence.

Training is expected to roll out in phases across districts ahead of the nationwide deployment.