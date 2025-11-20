Justice Ministry Launches 6th Strategic Plan to boost Efficiency and Accountability

KAMPALA; The Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs (MoJCA) officially launched its Sixth Strategic Plan (FY2025/26–2029/30), Service Delivery Standards, and Client Charter at Mestil Hotel in Kampala. The launch brought together senior government officials, development partners, representatives from Justice, Law and Order Sector (JLOS) institutions, and other key stakeholders. This milestone marks a renewed commitment to strengthening Uganda’s justice system, deepening accountability, and enhancing citizen-centered service delivery.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, who who doubled as the Chief guest, underscored the significance of the day’s launch, noting that the instruments unveiled reflect the Ministry’s collective resolve to advance justice, uphold constitutionalism, and ensure that government actions remain firmly rooted in the rule of law. He emphasized that the new Strategic Plan aligns with national and continental frameworks including Vision 2040, the National Development Plan IV, and the African Union Agenda 2063.

The launch also provided an opportunity to reflect on accomplishments under the Fifth Strategic Plan (FY2020/21–2024/25). Key achievements include remarkable progress on the JLOS House Construction Project, which is nearing completion and will reduce government expenditure on rented office space. The Ministry also expanded regional service delivery through ongoing construction in Soroti and other upcoming regional offices. Effective legal representation by the Attorney General’s chambers saved the Government approximately UGX 4.6 trillion, while the Administrator General facilitated estate administration through the issuance of over 15,900 certificates. Amendments to succession laws and the payout of UGX 158.3 billion in war debt compensation across Acholi, Lango, and Teso subregions further demonstrated the Ministry’s dedication to fairness, justice, and historical redress.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary highlighted the Ministry’s strides in embracing digital transformation to enhance efficiency. She expressed appreciation to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for supporting the implementation of the Electronic Document and Records Management System (EDRMS) and providing teleconferencing equipment and laptops that have strengthened remote and digital work capabilities.

The newly launched Service Delivery Standards set measurable benchmarks for timeliness, accessibility, and transparency across all Ministry departments. These standards include timelines for the issuance of legal opinions, drafting of legislation, processing of estate administration files, and regulation of the legal profession, among others. They provide a clear framework for monitoring performance and ensuring accountable service delivery.

Complementing the Standards, the Client Charter outlines the rights and obligations of clients, establishes feedback and redress mechanisms, and reinforces the Ministry’s commitment to professionalism, integrity, and impartiality. It affirms that every Ugandan deserves fair, timely, and transparent access to justice services.

The Sixth Strategic Plan sets an ambitious agenda for the period FY2025/26–2029/30. Key priorities include completing all phases of the JLOS House, establishing new regional offices in Masaka, Iganga, Hoima, Lira, and Kabale, expanding access to justice, strengthening compliance with regulatory best practices, and advancing Uganda’s interests at regional and international legal platforms. The Plan also prioritizes building institutional capacity, promoting human rights, enhancing legislative support, and modernizing services through digital tools.

The Ministry extended appreciation to development partners, the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, and all stakeholders who contributed to the development of the Strategic Plan, Service Delivery Standards, and Client Charter. The leadership reaffirmed its commitment to working collaboratively to secure adequate resources to fully implement the Plan.

As the event concluded, both the Minister and Permanent Secretary reaffirmed the Ministry’s pledge to deliver justice services that reflect integrity, efficiency, compassion, and the highest standards of professionalism. The instruments launched today serve as the Ministry’s guiding framework for the next five years, and a roadmap for building a justice system that is accessible, responsive, and firmly anchored in Uganda’s values of dignity, fairness, and constitutionalism.

Summary of the Strategic Plan, Service Delivery Standards and Client Charter.

A Vision Anchored in Justice, Dignity & Constitutionalism

The Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, and Chief guest at the launch emphasized that these three instruments are more than documents, they are a collective declaration of Uganda’s determination to promote justice, strengthen constitutionalism, and advance good governance.

“This launch symbolizes our resolve to deepen justice, constitutionalism, and good governance in Uganda. Let these instruments be our compass toward a future anchored in justice, dignity, and the rule of law.” Hon. Norbert Mao.

He underscored MoJCA’s central role in ensuring that government actions remain firmly grounded in the law and that every Ugandan has access to justice.

Celebrating Key Achievements Under the 5th Strategic Plan

Both the Minister and the Permanent Secretary highlighted the Ministry’s major accomplishments over the last five years, including:

Transformational Infrastructure

Construction of the JLOS House—a landmark facility soon ready for occupation, expected to save Government over UGX 30 billion in annual rent.

Ongoing establishment of regional offices, such as Soroti, now at 78% completion, to take services closer to the people.

Strong Legal Representation

Strategic litigation efforts saved the country UGX 4.6 trillion in potential losses.

Strengthened Family Justice

15,911 estate administration certificates issued.

Amendments to succession laws to enhance gender equity and constitutional alignment.

War Debt Compensation

UGX 158.3 billion paid to 28,281 verified claimants across Acholi, Lango, and Teso.

Digital Transformation

With support from UNDP, deployment of the Electronic Document Management System (EDRMS), teleconferencing facilities, and 145 laptops, enhancing efficiency and remote work.

The Sixth Strategic Plan: A Blueprint for Transformation (2025/26–2029/30)

The new Strategic Plan is aligned with National Development Plan IV, Vision 2040, and the African Union Agenda 2063.

It is built around five core objectives:

Strengthening compliance with regulatory best practices Enhancing efficiency in justice service delivery Promoting and protecting the Bill of Rights Advancing Uganda’s interests in regional and international legal frameworks Building institutional coordination and capacity

Key priorities include:

Completing all phases of the JLOS House

Establishing five new regional offices (Masaka, Iganga, Hoima, Lira, Kabale)

Operationalizing the African Union Humanitarian Agency Secretariat

Expanding automation and building a stronger, more professional workforce

The Minister and Permanent Secretary both called for an increased budget to ensure successful implementation, emphasizing that investment in justice is investment in national stability and socio-economic transformation.

Service Delivery Standards: A New Benchmark of Excellence

The newly launched Service Delivery Standards set clear, measurable obligations for every department, ensuring timely, transparent, and citizen-friendly services. Highlights include:

Legal Advisory Services

Legal opinions, contracts, and agreements processed within 14 days

Legislative Drafting

Draft Bills and statutory instruments completed within 30 days

Civil Litigation

Statutory notices responded to within 45 days

Estate Administration

Files opened within 1 day, Certificates of No Objection issued within 14 days

Legal Profession Regulation

Annual inspection of all law chambers and legal aid service providers

These standards offer a performance compass and a powerful accountability tool for both citizens and service providers.

Client Charter: Our Covenant With the Public

The Client Charter reaffirms MoJCA’s foundational values—integrity, transparency, impartiality, professionalism, and respectful service. It outlines:

The rights and obligations of clients

Service timelines

Feedback and redress mechanisms

It is the Ministry’s pledge that every Ugandan, regardless of status, deserves timely and fair access to justice.

A Call to Serve With Integrity, Efficiency & Compassion

In his closing reflections, the Permanent Secretary expressed deep gratitude to staff and development partners whose contributions shaped these instruments.

“Today’s launch is a renewed commitment to delivering efficient, accountable, and citizen-centered justice services. We stand ready to re-engineer our processes and embrace technology to serve Ugandans better.” Mr.Robert Kasande, Permanent Secretary, MoJCA

A New Chapter for Justice Begins

The launch of the Sixth Strategic Plan, Service Delivery Standards, and Client Charter marks the beginning of a bold and transformative journey.

It is a pledge to: