Museveni promises new industrial park, an additional Skilling Hub for Bunyoro

KIBAALE; President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has announced that Bunyoro will receive a new industrial park and an additional skilling hub as part of the government’s continued efforts to expand industrialisation and youth empowerment.

The President made the pledge during his first campaign rally in the Bunyoro sub-region at Buyanja Village, Kamurasi Ward, Kibaale Town Council in Kibaale District, where he also highlighted the National Resistance Movement (NRM)’s key contributions to Uganda over the last 40 years.

President Museveni said peace the first major NRM achievement remains the foundation of Uganda’s progress, reminding residents that they firsthand witnessed ADF incursions in Muzizi before the government restored stability.

He also praised the Church of Owobusobozi Bisaka for promoting unity, saying it aligns with the NRM’s stance against sectarian politics.

Addressing development concerns, the President dismissed past claims that his government neglected Bunyoro, explaining that the NRM prioritises projects based on national strategy, not populism.

He pointed to completed infrastructure, including the Hoima–Kyegegwa road and other social and economic facilities across the region.

President Museveni underlined that development must move in tandem with wealth creation the third NRM contribution.

He encouraged residents with small landholdings to adopt the four-acre model focusing on coffee, fruits, pasture, food crops, poultry and fish farming.

He cited success stories such as Ms. Deziranta Tumusime of Rubirizi and Mr. Johnson Basangwa of Kamuli, whose incomes grew after embracing NRM-advised enterprise models and benefiting from the Parish Development Model (PDM). For those with larger land, he recommended ventures such as tea and cotton.

On job creation, the President emphasized that most employment arises from private enterprise factories, ICT, services, and commercial agriculture highlighting the impact of existing industrial parks in Namanve, Mbale and Kapeka.

Responding to local appeals, President Museveni said Kibaale deserves its own industrial park to enhance value addition for regional products.

He noted that while Kabalega Industrial Park already supports petroleum-related industries, Bunyoro needs another park dedicated to broader production.

“We need about 10 square miles for the industrial park, and we shall get it,” he assured, adding that government will also establish an additional skilling hub to equip young people with employable skills.

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, thanked the President for sustained development in Bunyoro and urged residents to support him in the upcoming election.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja praised the President for championing women emancipation, noting that her own rise to Parliament and premiership reflects the opportunities now available to women.

The NRM Vice Chairperson for Western Region, Jonard Asiimwe, pledged to follow up on the industrial park project to ensure its implementation.

Kibaale District NRM Chairperson, Matovu Fred, thanked the President for transformative developments in Bunyoro such as Kabalega International Airport, Hoima City Stadium, the regional public university, and improved roads.

He affirmed Kibaale’s readiness to advance further development, announcing that 110 acres have already been secured for the proposed industrial park in the district.