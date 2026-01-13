Museveni Appoints Karangwa as Presidential Advisor

KAMPALA; President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has appointed Mr. Moses Karangwa Kalisa as Senior Presidential Advisor- Special Duties.

“I’m pleased to inform you that H.E the President, in the powers vested in him under Article 172 (1)(a) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, 1995 (as amended), and on advice of the Public Service Commission, directed that you be offered an appointment as Senior Presidential Advisor…” the letter reads in part.

Karangwa currently serves as the Kayunga District Chairperson for the National Resistance Movement and has previously held the position of NRM chairperson in Jinja municipality.

His appointment follows defeat, in August, in the NRM internal political contests when he lost the party’s Buganda region chair to Godfrey Kiwanda.