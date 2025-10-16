Court grants bail to police officer in viral slap video

The Kampala City Hall Court has granted bail to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Clive Nsiima, the officer captured on CCTV slapping supermarket attendant Pellan Atuhumurize at Shell Kyanja, Kampala, after a dispute over an unpaid bill of Shs30,000 ($8).

Presiding Grade One Magistrate Nicholas Aisu released Nsiima on a cash bail of Shs1 million, while his three sureties were each bonded at Shs5 million non-cash to ensure his return for trial scheduled on November 6, 2025.

Nsiima, a resident of Kyanja, pleaded not guilty to charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and malicious damage to property, after prosecutors accused him of slapping Atuhumurize and damaging her mobile phone.

State Attorney Mercy Yamangusho told the court that Nsiima’s conduct was “disgraceful and has caused public outrage,” noting that as a police officer, his duty was to protect, not assault civilians.

The prosecution opposed bail, arguing that the accused’s actions were “unbecoming of a law enforcement officer.”

Defense counsel Hamza Kyamanywa urged the court to grant bail, saying Nsiima had reconciled with the complainant and presented responsible sureties.

“He is presumed innocent and should not be detained further,” Kyamanywa submitted.

While Magistrate Aisu acknowledged the reconciliation claim, he noted that no formal agreement had been filed in court.

Nonetheless, he ruled that Nsiima met the legal conditions for bail, emphasizing that “even though his actions went viral on social media, there is no evidence that he poses a flight risk or has any other pending cases.”

The court stressed that despite the public outrage triggered by the video, the law presumes every accused person innocent until proven guilty.

Nsiima, formerly attached to the Counter Terrorism Directorate’s Oil and Gas Protection Unit, was recently dismissed from the Uganda Police Force after a disciplinary court found him guilty of behaving in a scandalous manner.

He will now await trial from home following his release on bail.