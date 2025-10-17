Museveni hails Yumbe’s steady progress, pledges to set up industrial park in the district

YUMBE; President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the National Chairman of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and party Presidential flagbearer has today continued his campaign trail in Yumbe District where he commended residents for their steady progress and loyalty to the NRM principles of peace, unity and prosperity.

He recalled that when the government first debated granting Yumbe, a district status, its population was only about 100,000 and many people doubted its viability. Today, the district’s population has surpassed one million — growth he attributed to immunization and improved health services introduced under the NRM government.

President Museveni said the NRM has over the years searched for practical solutions to Uganda’s challenges and all these have been captured in the NRM Manifesto. He emphasized that one of the greatest achievements of the movement has been peace, which the country is now enjoying for the first time in more than 500 years.

He explained that this peace was achieved because the NRM rejected the divisive politics of sectarianism based on religion and tribes.

“We now have peace because we do not believe in the politics of sectarianism. We believe in valuing everyone, and that has helped us build a national party that embraces all Ugandans. That is why we win the majority when we go to elections. The politics of sectarianism is suicidal,” he said.

President Museveni said the politics of unity and shared interests has enabled Uganda to form strong national institutions such as the army and the Judiciary.

“Our contribution as NRM has been peace, and that is because we rejected the politics of sectarianism,” he said.

He also pointed out that the second pillar of the NRM is development, which includes infrastructure such as roads, electricity, hospitals and schools.

However, he cautioned Ugandans against confusing development with wealth creation.

“You cannot sleep on a tarmac road. Development benefits everyone, but wealth creation benefits individual families,” he said.

He reminded the people that since 1996, the NRM has been promoting the message of household wealth creation, beginning with the Ankole cattle corridor where some people embraced the idea and succeeded.

“The message of NRM has been clear: do not mix development with wealth creation,” he said, urging all Ugandans to join the money economy through government programs like Emyooga, NAADS and the Parish Development Model (PDM).

He explained that under PDM, each parish receives 100 million shillings annually and 15 million shillings for leaders. In five years, each parish will have accumulated 570 million shillings. Borrowers will repay after two years to their SACCOs at a 6% interest rate, ensuring the revolving funds grow.

The President added that the government plans to create a special fund for unemployed university graduates, as well as for religious and cultural leaders, all aimed at eradicating household poverty. He also mentioned that seedlings will continue to be distributed to farmers.

He said wealth is the real source of jobs, explaining that factories and individual enterprises generate more employment than government offices.

“Government jobs are only 480,000, but factories established under the NRM have created 1.3 million jobs,” he noted.

President Museveni cited State Minister for Transport, Hon. Fred Byamukama as an example of someone who adopted the four-acre model and now employs 26 people through piggery, poultry and dairy farming.

He commended the people of Yumbe for giving government land which he said will be developed into an industrial park to create jobs for the youth.

“I am very glad for the land you have given in Yumbe. We shall develop it into an industrial park like Namanve and Mbale to create jobs for your people,” he said.

He concluded his address by emphasizing that the NRM’s enduring message remains peace, development and jobs.

Hon. Denis Hamson Obua, the NRM Vice Chairman for Northern Uganda, appreciated the President for his consistent guidance and transformative programs reaching the people of Yumbe.

Yumbe District has 26 sub-counties and town councils, 197 parishes and 1,159 villages. The district’s population currently stands at 945,100 according to the 2024 census. In the last presidential election, President Museveni polled 71.2% of the vote, and in 2025, the number of registered voters has risen to 122,184 across 363 polling stations.

Under the Parish Development Model, Yumbe’s 197 parishes have cumulatively received 59.9 billion shillings, with over 97% disbursed to 58,334 beneficiary households. The district also has 57 Emyooga SACCOs with 16,184 members and total government support amounting to 2.01 billion shillings.

Yumbe has 143 government primary schools, 41 private primary schools, 10 government secondary schools and two private secondary schools. Six seed schools are under construction or design, which will reduce the number of sub-counties without a government secondary school from 16 to 10.

In the health sector, Yumbe has one Regional Referral Hospital, two HCIVs and 19 HCIIIs, meaning 22 of its 26 sub-counties have a health facility of HCIII level and above. Major ongoing works include rehabilitation and expansion of Yumbe Regional Referral Hospital, construction of a 300-bed ward, 95 staff houses and several new maternity and outpatient units.

In the water sector, 940 of the district’s 1,159 villages have access to safe water, representing 77% coverage. The Ala-Ora piped water system under construction will extend water to more villages in Ariwa Sub-County, with additional plans to expand to 64 more villages across Kochi, Bijjo, Lodonga and Lobe Town Council.