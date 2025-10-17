Busia Deserves Better! Nandala Mafabi Launches Explosive FDC Campaign Wave Across Bukedi

BUSIA;The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate, Nathan Nandala Mafabi, has ignited the Bukedi sub-region with a fiery campaign launch that drew massive crowds and renewed calls for economic justice, job creation, and accountable leadership.

From Butalejja to Tororo and Busia, the blue wave swept through towns with thunderous excitement, drums, and chants, as thousands turned up to welcome the man many residents now describe as “the people’s economist.”

Security Drama at the Border

Tensions flared on Thursday when Mafabi’s convoy was blocked for nearly an hour by security personnel at the Tororo–Busia border, sparking frustration among supporters.

The FDC team accused security forces of deliberate interference, but police later cleared the road, allowing the convoy to proceed into Busia Town — where jubilant crowds lined the streets waving blue flags and chanting for change.

Flanked by top party figures —Robert Centenary, Isaiah Ssasaga, Jamal Wante, Ajuna Daka, and Geoffrey Ekanya— Mafabi addressed a mammoth rally at Mugungu Playground, where he promised better infrastructure, jobs for the youth, and fairer distribution of national resources.

He criticized government for exploiting Busia through heavy customs collections without reinvesting in the district’s development, saying the people of Busia deserved much better and that under his leadership, poverty and neglect would become history.

Crop Insurance and Farmer Revival in Tororo

Earlier in Tororo District, Mafabi promised to introduce a national crop insurance scheme to cushion farmers against drought, floods, and other natural calamities.

Addressing rallies in Pajwenda, Nagongera, Nyenyem, and Apetai, he expressed empathy for the hardships faced by farmers and pledged to revive the cooperative bank and provide interest-free agricultural loans to boost production.

He said Uganda has enough resources to prosper but that corruption and mismanagement continue to hold back progress.

He vowed that under his government, public funds would benefit ordinary citizens rather than a few individuals. Mafabi also pledged to address water scarcity, provide employment for graduates, and inject one million shillings in startup capital to help the youth start small businesses.

He added that Uganda’s economy could thrive if managed by leaders with integrity and accountability.

Promise of a New Bukedi

In Butalejja District, where he officially launched the FDC campaigns in Bukedi, Mafabi received a hero’s welcome.

Accompanied by Isaiah Ssasaga, Geoffrey Ekanya, Jamal Wante, and Margaret Wokurii, he pledged to fix roads, promote education, and tackle teenage pregnancies that continue to plague the region.

At rallies in Kachonga, Namajji, Nabiganda, and Busolwe, Mafabi condemned the eviction of rice farmers from wetlands, describing it as a cruel attack on the livelihoods of honest Ugandans.

He said his administration would restore land rights and establish factories for value addition, enabling farmers to earn more from their produce.

FDC leaders also rallied the crowd to unite behind Mafabi.

Isaiah Ssasaga urged voters to choose leaders who care about their welfare, warning that ignoring change would only deepen poverty.

Jamal Wante reminded voters that it was their time to decide whether they wanted entertainment or real security.

Geoffrey Ekanya stressed that the East had never produced a president in Uganda’s history, saying it was time for the region to support one of its own.

The Eastern Wave

Across Bukedi, residents shared frustrations over unemployment, poor roads, and water shortages, saying government neglect has crippled their livelihoods. Mafabi’s pledges rooted in empowerment, equity, and good governance appeared to resonate deeply with the people.

With the 2026 elections drawing closer, Mafabi’s relentless tour is reshaping the political mood in the East, positioning the FDC leader as a formidable force and a beacon of hope for citizens tired of unfulfilled promises.

Supporters in Busia described him as a leader who understands the struggles of ordinary Ugandans and speaks for the people rather than the powerful.