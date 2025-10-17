Govt Distributes 4,500 Tablets to KITGUM PDM SACCOS to Boost Digital Transformation

KITGUM: The Government of Uganda has embarked on a major digital drive to strengthen the implementation of the Parish Development Model (PDM) by distributing 4,500 tablets to 3,900 SACCOS across the country.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance through the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) under the Uganda Communications Universal Service Access Fund (UCUSAF), aims to enhance data management, monitoring, and reporting for the PDM programme.

While launching the second phase of the tablet distribution, the Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, said the move is part of the government’s broader plan to fully digitise the PDM and improve service delivery at the parish level.

“Our goal is to ensure that every PDM SACCO uses technology and smart devices in implementing their activities,” Dr. Baryomunsi said. “Each SACCO will receive a tablet to help with data collection, monitoring, and reporting.”

The tablets will be distributed to SACCOS in regions including Acholi, Busoga, Masaka, Karamoja, Kigezi, and West Nile, among others.

Dr. Baryomunsi revealed that SACCO leaders will first undergo training to ensure effective use of the devices. “We shall begin by training SACCO leaders so that they can competently use these tablets. This will help track the progress of PDM activities and identify any challenges for timely solutions,” he added.

Each tablet comes with six months of free internet data to facilitate smooth operation, and all devices are equipped with tracking systems to ensure accountability.

“These tablets cost the government over three billion shillings and have built-in tracking devices. We expect all beneficiaries to take responsibility and safeguard them,” Dr. Baryomunsi emphasised.

The Minister urged recipients to use the gadgets responsibly and leverage them to support the effective monitoring and management of PDM activities aimed at eradicating poverty.

The Parish Development Model is one of the government’s flagship programs designed to bring services closer to the people and lift Ugandans out of subsistence living.

The integration of digital tools is expected to enhance transparency, data accuracy, and timely decision-making in implementing the PDM across the country.