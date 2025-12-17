EC responds to Nakaseke MP Lutamaguzi over illegal Polling stations

KAMPALA; Justice Simon Byabakama, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, has written to Nakaseke South Constituency Member of Parliament, Hon Lutamaguzi Semakula complaining about illegal Polling Stations in Namunkekeera industrial Park.

“The Commission is conducting verification of the voter data and polling stations in the area of reference and will provide you with a feedback as soon as possible.” Reads part of the letter

The same letter signed by Justice Byabakama has been copied to the Secretary General National Unity Platform (NUP) and the Returning Officer for Nakaseke District.

This has come at a time when Ugandans are preparing for the forthcoming 2026 General Elections scheduled to take place in January.