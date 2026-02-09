Uganda, China Launch 2026 Exchange Year

KAMPALA; Uganda’s Vice President Jessica Alupo has called for a “shared future” of commerce and diplomacy while launching a major initiative to deepen ties between Kampala and Beijing.

Speaking at the Millennium Grounds Lugogo in Kampala, Ms Alupo officially opened the 2026 China-Uganda Year of People-to-People Exchanges. The event, held on behalf of President Yoweri Museveni, coincides with a wider continental push for integration led by the African Union and China.

The vice president framed the cultural celebration as a springboard for economic growth, highlighting new milestones for Uganda’s agricultural exports. She noted that the relationship is moving into a more sophisticated phase of trade, moving beyond simple raw materials.

The launch, which coincided with the start of the Lunar New Year of the Horse, signals a strategic shift in how the two nations interact.

While previous decades focused on heavy engineering and loans, the 2026 exchange year prioritizes the human connections that Alupo and Chinese diplomats argue are necessary to sustain long-term trade.

Central to the 2026 initiative is a plan to address the trade imbalance by bringing Ugandan producers directly into the Chinese marketplace.

Following Beijing’s decision to grant Uganda 100% zero-tariff treatment on exports, Alupo highlighted that the exchange year would serve as a catalyst for local business growth.

She specifically noted new milestones for the agricultural sector, including the launch of aquaculture exports and the expansion of coffee trade from Ugandan companies to Chinese firms. Alupo stated that these developments signify a significant boost to the national economy.

The vice president credited the Belt and Road Initiative and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation for providing the framework necessary to expand trade volumes.

She also cited the role of Chinese firms in constructing major road networks and enhancing the education sector through scholarships in science and technology.

Beyond trade, Alupo emphasized the ideological ties between the National Resistance Movement and the Chinese Communist Party, noting that benchmarking programs in China have allowed NRM cadres to study governance practices that could be applied locally.

The address also signaled Uganda’s intent to maintain a unified front with Beijing on the global stage.

Alupo stated that the African Union would continue to rely on Chinese support regarding ongoing efforts to reform the U.N. Security Council.

She commended the resident Chinese community as a key driver of development and, as the Lunar New Year begins, characterized the period as one of action and movement.