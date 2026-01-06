Museveni Commissions New St. John’s Church Building in Entebbe

His Excellency, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, together with the First Lady & Minister of Education & Sports, Maama Janet Kataaha Museveni, commissioned the newly constructed St. John’s Church in Entebbe, before proceeding to attend a campaign rally in Entebbe Municipality.

Upon arrival at St. John’s Church, the President and the First Lady were received by the Vicar, Reverend Canon Rocky Sendegeya, who led them on a guided tour of the new church building. The tour showcased the progress and features of the completed structure, which stands as a testament to collective Christian sacrifice and partnership.

Addressing selected members of the congregation after the tour, President Museveni expressed joy at returning to a place of personal and historical significance.

“Maama Janet and I are very happy to be with you today, and I congratulate you on building this new church,” the President said.

He recalled that in the early years of the government, he and Maama Janet used to pray at the small church, which they were informed had also served as a place of worship for the colonial Governor.

“When we later moved to Kampala, to Nakasero, and began repairing and building a new State House, we became disconnected from this place. I am therefore very happy to see all of you here today. You have done a very good job with this church,” he added.

The President confirmed that he would attend the official function scheduled for 22nd February,2026 and pledged to explore further support for the remaining works, particularly commending the idea of supporting the church SACCO.

Reflecting on Christian mission, President Museveni emphasized that faith must be holistic. “The mission of Christ has four dimensions: He preached the Gospel, healed the sick, fed the hungry, and worked with His hands in the carpentry of Joseph, living a disciplined and exemplary life. When people only preach and ignore the other dimensions, that approach is incomplete.”

He underscored the importance of Christians taking leadership in addressing practical human needs such as food, clothing, and health.

“I congratulate you once again, and I thank the Lord for supporting you. From now on, we shall move together to complete the remaining work ahead of us,” the President said.

Earlier, Reverend Canon Rocky Sendegeya welcomed the President and the First Lady back to St. John’s Church, thanking him for his leadership and the prevailing peace in the country.

“Your Excellency and Maama, welcome back to your church, St. John’s, where you used to worship when you lived in Entebbe. We would love to continue fellowshipping with you as we did in the past,” he said, also wishing the President well in the forthcoming elections.

Giving the background of the church project, the Head of Laity, Dr. James Musinguzi, detailed the collective effort that led to the completion of the new building.

“Together with fellow Christians, and in partnership with Tororo Cement through your son Manish, we worked very hard to complete this church. Tororo Cement contributed approximately Shs 2.4 billion, while the church and its Christians contributed about Shs 3.6 billion, bringing the total investment to approximately Shs 6 billion,” Dr. Musinguzi said.

He thanked all Christians for their sacrifice and commitment in bringing the church to its current state.