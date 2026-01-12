UPDF Reassures Ugandans of Security Ahead of Thursday’s Polls

KAMPALA, UGANDA; The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has enhanced its deployment in Kampala City ahead of next Thursday’s presidential and parliamentary elections. Military trucks and Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), commonly used to transport troops and equipment in combat zones, have been sighted patrolling various parts of the capital.

APCs emerging from Bombo Road, carrying different categories of military personnel including military police from Makindye Military Barracks have been deployed across Kampala and its surrounding areas. Some units have pitched camp at Kampala Central Police Station (CPS) and City Square.

In addition, foot patrols comprising soldiers armed with batons and various types of rifles have been seen patrolling several streets. Acting UPDF spokesperson Col Chris Magezi urged the public to remain calm, saying the deployment of military personnel and hardware is aimed at preventing and neutralising potential security threats.

“UPDF patrols in Kampala have commenced today. There is no cause for alarm. However, we do not take threats of violence during the election period by some political actors and their supporters lightly. Working alongside the police, our objective is to ensure everyone is safe and reassured,” Col Magezi said.

Before the enhanced UPDF deployment, there was already a heavy presence of police officers, mainly from the Field Force Unit (FFU), supported by a limited number of soldiers. The increased military visibility prompted some Ugandans to question whether the country was preparing for war or elections. Col Magezi, however, reiterated that the deployment is strictly to guarantee safety throughout the electoral period.

“Public and private property will be kept safe and secure. Cases of criminality or threats to public order will be dealt with promptly and in compliance with the laws of Uganda,” he added.

Col Magezi’s remarks came hours after UPDF First Division spokesperson Maj Charles Kabona said military presence would be heightened to ensure that police are not overwhelmed during the election period.

Meanwhile, Brig Gen David Gonyi, the head of human resources at the UPDF Air Force, said the military is fully prepared to protect Ugandans throughout the electoral process. Brig Gen Gonyi, who addressed Makerere NRM for Museveni’s election group, cautioned citizens against attempting to cause disruptions and urged them to engage in activities that enhance the country’s global image.

Ugandans will cast their ballots for president and legislators on January 15, 2026, now four days away. However, the election period has been marked by heightened security tensions between incumbent President Yoweri Museveni, 81, and his main challenger, Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, 43. Reports of brutality against Kyagulanyi and his supporters during the campaign have raised concerns among many citizens about what may unfold during and after the polls.