EC clears Kasirye Nganda Ali for Makindye East

KAMPALA; The Electoral Commission (EC) has dismissed a complaint challenging the nomination of Kasirye Nganda Ali as a candidate for Member of Parliament for Makindye East Constituency, Kampala, ruling that the petition lacked merit.

The decision was communicated in a letter dated 29 December 2025, signed by EC Chairperson Justice Byabakama Mugenyi Simon.

The complaint, filed by Mr. Miya Hamza, questioned the validity of Kasirye Nganda Ali’s nomination, citing concerns over academic documents and identity details.

However, after reviewing submissions from both parties and conducting a hearing on November 11, 2025, the Commission found that the respondent had duly attached O’ and A’ Level certificates and verification letters from UNEB (documents identical to those presented by the complainant).

The EC further established that Kasirye Nganda Ali sat his examinations as a mature adult at Kampala Students’ Centre, Mengo, in 2012 and 2014.

The Commission also confirmed that the candidate’s National ID, Voters Registration Details, and nomination forms consistently bear his rightful name, Kasirye Nganda Ali.

Consequently, under Minute COMP 107/2025, the EC upheld the Returning Officer’s decision to nominate the candidate, formally dismissing the complaint and notifying all concerned parties of the outcome.