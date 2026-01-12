Jailed Dr. Kizza Besigye sends financial support to Bobi Wine’s campaign

KAMPALA; Ugandan opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has received financial support from veteran activist Kizza Besigye, who remains in prison as the country prepares for its presidential election on January 15, 2026.

Besigye, who has been detained for more than a year on treason charges, arranged for his wife, Winnie Byanyima, to hand over an undisclosed amount of money to support Bobi Wine’s final campaign activities. The handover took place at Besigye’s home in Kasangati, north of Kampala, during a gathering attended by supporters on Sunday, January 11, 2026.

Byanyima addressed those present before giving the money directly to Bobi Wine. She said Besigye asked her to deliver a message after visiting him in prison on Friday, January 9, 2026. In a video shared widely on social media, she explained that Besigye earns no income while in detention and cannot work, but friends have helped him raise funds.

“He told me to collect the money and give it to you for the last push of the campaign,” Byanyima said, addressing Bobi Wine. She added that Besigye sent his best wishes and acknowledged the difficult conditions under which the opposition is operating.