Jailed Besigye rushed to hospital

KAMPALA; The People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) announced on Tuesday morning that Besigye was rushed to a medical facility at Bugolobi Village Mall from Luzira Prison under heavy security after his health reportedly deteriorated sharply.

Fresh concern about the health of Col (Rtd) Dr. Kizza Besigye has emerged following reports that he was rushed to hospital overnight in a worrying condition.

His party, the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) announced on Tuesday morning that Besigye was rushed to a medical facility at Bugolobi Village Mall from Luzira Prison under heavy security after his health reportedly deteriorated sharply.

In a message posted online, the party said Besigye’s condition had reached a “critical” stage and urged the government to allow his personal doctors and family immediate, unrestricted access.

“The situation has become dire. We have received credible reports that Dr. Besigye was rushed to a medical facility under heavy security, a man who has dedicated his life to the health and freedom of others now denied his own right to medical care and dignity,” the PFF statement reads.

At the time of writing, the Uganda Prisons Service had made no public comment on the latest reports. The PFF statement decried what it called a denial of Besigye’s “right to medical dignity” and appealed for prayers and vigilance from compatriots.