Brig. Gen. Pande Kajuba Appointed as new Armoured Division Commander

KAMPALA, UGANDA; The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has appointed Brig Gen Jackson Pande Kajuba as the new Commander of the UPDF Armoured Division, replacing Major Gen Deus Sande, who died yesterday morning.

The UPDF Armoured Division, based in Kasijjagirwa, Masaka, had been under Maj Gen Sande’s leadership for more than seven years. He passed away in Mpigi while on route to All Saints Church in Kampala, where he intended to attend a requiem service for his colleague, Maj Gen Francis Takirwa. Maj Gen Takirwa had died on Saturday morning at Mbuya UPDF National Referral Hospital due to complications related to a stroke, according to UPDF Spokesperson Col Chris Magezi.

Maj Gen Sande began his journey from Masaka in good health but developed breathing complications that proved fatal.

In a swift move reminiscent of Maj Gen Takirwa’s replacement, who was succeeded by Maj Gen Joseph Ssemwanga within 12 hours, CDF Gen Muhoozi appointed Maj Gen Sande’s successor in less than 30 hours. Col Magezi confirmed Brig Gen Kajuba as the new Armoured Division Commander.