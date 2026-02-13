President Museveni meets MTN Uganda executives

ENTEBBE; President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni received the Chairman of MTN Uganda Board of Directors, Mr. Charles Mbire, the Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Sylvia Mulinge, and the General Manager Corporate Services, Ms. Enid Edroma, at State House, Entebbe.

The meeting focused on the strategic role of the telecommunications sector in advancing Uganda’s socio-economic transformation, promoting innovation, and enhancing service delivery across the country.

Discussions also highlighted the critical contribution of digital connectivity and fintech platforms in supporting government priorities, particularly in expanding access to financial services, improving efficiency in public service delivery, and enabling economic participation at the grassroots level.

The President commended MTN Uganda for its continued investment and contribution to national development, noting the importance of telecommunications and digital financial services as key enablers of Uganda’s broader transformation agenda.

He expressed satisfaction with the effective utilisation of telecom and fintech infrastructure in supporting socio-economic progress and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting efforts that strengthen digital inclusion, innovation, and connectivity for all Ugandans.

On their part, the MTN Uganda delegation commended President Museveni and the NRM government for creating an enabling investment climate that has enabled companies such as MTN to thrive.