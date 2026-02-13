UNEB releases UCE results

KAMPALA, UGANDA; The Uganda National Examinations Board on Friday released the 2025 Uganda Certificate of Education examination results, marking the second year of assessment under the nation’s new Competence-Based Curriculum.

UNEB Chairperson Prof. Celestino Obua said the board has seen significantly improved institutional capacity in managing the new curriculum compared to its inaugural year in 2024. He credited the successful release of results to the dedication and professionalism of the board’s executive director and staff.

Obua characterized the CBC as a transformative reform essential for Uganda’s socio-economic goals. To validate the curriculum’s effectiveness, UNEB recently conducted a comprehensive study involving school administrators, teachers and students to compare the new model with the former content-based system.

According to the study findings, learners trained under the CBC demonstrate stronger research skills and an increased ability to construct knowledge independently. The research also indicated that these students are more creative, innovative and effective communicators than their predecessors.

“The findings provide a clear and convincing answer,” Obua said. “The results confirm that the CBC is a strong, transformative curriculum, well-positioned to produce the type of Ugandans needed to drive the country’s socio-economic transformation and advance Uganda toward its middle-income status vision.”