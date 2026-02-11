UNEB to release 2025 UCE results on Friday 13th Feb

KAMPALA, UGANDA; The Uganda National Examinations Board will release the 2025 Uganda Certificate of Education results this Friday, Feb. 13, following a decisive briefing with Education Minister Janet Museveni at State House Nakasero.

A total of 432,159 Senior Four candidates sat for this year’s UCE examinations, marking a significant 12.1% increase from last year’s 379,748 candidates, according to the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB).

The national exams began on October 13, 2025, starting with Geography, followed by Biology (Theory) in the afternoon. Candidates from 4,308 examination centres across the country were briefed on examination regulations and expectations for the 2025 season.

This year’s examinations were conducted under the theme: “Embracing Security and Holistic Assessment of Learners in a Dynamic Environment.”

The theme reflects UNEB’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of the examination process while adapting to the evolving social and technological landscape in which learners operate.

The UCE examinations remain a critical milestone in Uganda’s education system, marking the transition from lower secondary education to advanced academic or vocational pathways.