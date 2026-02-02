Museveni appoints Henry Lutwama Presidential Assistant on Bataka Affairs

KAMPALA, UGANDA; President Yoweri Museveni has appointed Henry Lutwama as special presidential assistant and coordinator of the Bataka of Buganda at State House, signaling a new phase in the government’s engagement with clan heads in central Uganda.

According to documents and briefings, Lutwama has already assumed office. His mandate is to deepen direct engagement between the presidency and the Bataka, who are the custodians of clan structures, heritage and cultural lineage in Buganda.

Analysts suggest the appointment is a strategic outreach to traditional leadership during a period of heightened political competition and renewed cultural mobilization. Buganda remains one of Uganda’s most politically influential regions, and the Bataka are regarded as key gatekeepers of identity, community cohesion and grassroots influence.

Lutwama currently serves as the executive director of the Pan African Chamber of Commerce. In that role, he has led poverty-eradication initiatives alongside clan leaders, linking traditional institutions with economic empowerment efforts.

Before his latest appointment, Lutwama served as senior political assistant to the state minister of ICT and national guidance, where he focused on policy coordination and stakeholder engagement. He also held multiple leadership positions at the Kampala Capital City Authority, specializing in community mobilization and development.

Since then, the President has maintained working relations with the Bataka on cultural and social matters concerning Buganda’s traditional institutions.

Lutwama’s appointment is expected to strengthen coordination between the Presidency and Bataka leadership, particularly on cultural affairs and community engagement in Buganda