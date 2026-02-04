NWSC’s MD Signalizes a potential expansion of NWSC services into Manafwa Town Council

MANAFWA; The Managing Director of the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), Silver Mugisha, has directed the Manafwa Area team to intensify engagement with the Ministry of Water and Environment, signaling a potential expansion of NWSC services into Manafwa Town Council.

Dr. Mugisha made the remarks during a courtesy visit to staff in Manafwa, where he said that gazettement of the Town Council is a strategic priority that would pave the way for NWSC to take over service provision from the current umbrella arrangement. He noted that the move would improve service delivery, expand coverage, and strengthen the operational viability of water and sanitation services in the area.

He emphasized that any expansion must be underpinned by strict cost control and deliberate business growth, cautioning staff against unnecessary expenditure while urging them to increase connections and improve revenue performance.

“Sustainable growth must be anchored in efficiency and financial discipline,” the Managing Director said, adding that expansion should be matched with strong operational systems and sound financial management.

Dr. Mugisha said the proposed Manafwa expansion aligns with NWSC’s broader growth trajectory, which saw the corporation register a UGX 162 billion operating surplus in the previous financial year and grow its customer base to one million accounts nationwide.

While acknowledging improvements in Manafwa’s performance, the Managing Director said more effort is required to fully position the area for expanded responsibility. He assured staff of management’s support as they work to strengthen systems, improve reliability, and enhance customer service.

On governance and compliance, Dr. Mugisha reiterated that recruitment remains a centralized function handled by the Board of Directors and top management. He cautioned against irregular recruitment practices, stressing that institutional order and adherence to procedure are essential as the corporation prepares for growth in the area.

Addressing staff welfare, the Managing Director reaffirmed NWSC’s commitment to timely salary payments and provident fund remittances, noting that any delays are settled with interest to safeguard staff benefits. He also issued a strong caution against abuse of the medical scheme, emphasizing the need to protect it for legitimate beneficiaries.

Dr. Mugisha commended the Manafwa team for maintaining a clean disciplinary record, describing it as a strong foundation for future expansion. He further encouraged staff to adopt the NEWSTART wellness framework to support productivity and reduce medical costs, while reminding employees that career progression within NWSC is anchored on knowledge, skills, and character.

Earlier, Union Chairperson Mr. Mutere Frederick Ojambo assured management that concerns related to irregular recruitment would be addressed through the appropriate channels.

The Area Manager, Mr. Moses Kisibo, presented an operational overview, noting that Manafwa currently operates three gravity flow schemes Laaso, Lirima, and Soono with an average monthly production of 33.8 million litres. The area manages a 265-kilometre distribution network, serves 6,430 active accounts, and has a Non-Revenue Water (NRW) level of 19 percent.

Kisibo highlighted infrastructure and environmental challenges affecting service delivery and outlined priority interventions aimed at strengthening system reliability and supporting future expansion.

The visit concluded with a staff commitment delivered by Ms. Martha Kasana, who thanked the Managing Director for the guidance and pledged continued hard work to ensure that Manafwa is well positioned for the next phase of growth.