Ruparelia Foundation launches Christmas Drive to support vulnerable communities in honour of Late Rajiv

KAMPALA; The Ruparelia Foundation has kicked off its annual Christmas charity outreach, dedicating this year’s activities to the late Rajiv Ruparelia, whose commitment to uplifting communities continues to guide the organisation’s work.

Rajiv Ruparelia, aged 35, lost his life on 3 May 2025 in a horrific car crash near Busabala Flyover, Wakiso District. Known for his infectious smile and deep commitment to philanthropy, Rajiv personally funded full scholarships for talented but underprivileged youth, including teenage rapper Fresh Kid, and regularly supported grassroots causes.

This year’s campaign will feature a series of celebratory events at orphanages and community centres:

The Foundation known for its support in education, healthcare, and community development announced that the 2025 Christmas initiative will focus on bringing joy to vulnerable children and families in orphanages and community centres in Kampala and nearby areas.

In a tribute to Rajiv, the Foundation said: “Rajiv Ruparelia’s laughter lives in every heart he touched. This Christmas, we honour him by spreading love, joy, and hope to the communities that meant so much to him.”