Court Issues Criminal Summons Against Former PS Geraldine Ssali

KAMPALA; In a bold move against high-level graft, Uganda’s Anti-Corruption Court has issued a criminal summons for Geraldine Ssali, the former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, after she snubbed a crucial hearing in a multi-billion-shilling fraud scandal. Ssali joins a roster of prominent figures, including three National Resistance Movement (NRM) MPs, accused of siphoning off Shs3.8 billion ($1 million) meant for war-torn farmers’ reparations. This case exposes deep-rooted corruption in postwar compensation schemes, raising alarms about accountability for public funds amid economic hardships.

The charges center on a brazen conspiracy to divert compensation earmarked for the Buyaka Growers Co-operative Society, a group of farmers uprooted during the brutal 1980s civil war under President Yoweri Museveni’s liberation struggle. Prosecutors allege that in the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 fiscal years, Ssali illicitly added the cooperative to an eligibility list for war-loss payments, flouting the approved supplementary budget. Funds were then funneled to Kirya and Company Advocates a firm owned by co-accused lawyer Julius Taitankoko Kirya under the false guise of legitimate claims. This violated the 2017 Treasury Instructions, with intermediaries allegedly pocketing the cash for personal gain.

“This was not an oversight but a deliberate conspiracy to divert public money,” declared Senior State Attorney Raymond Mugisa outside the Buganda Road courtroom. “No one is above the law.” Mugisa’s team painted a picture of systemic abuse, where officials exploited vulnerable war survivors to line their pockets, exacerbating Uganda’s 5% inflation and soaring youth unemployment.

The other defendants, who appeared in court, include MPs Michael Mawanda (Busiki County), Ignatius Mudimi Wamakuyu (not specified constituency), and Paul Akamba (Busiki County) all NRM loyalists whose involvement could tarnish the party’s image ahead of the 2026 general elections. Rounding out the list are Kirya and Leonard Kavundira, a principal cooperative officer. Judge Jane Kajuga Akuo extended bail for these five, but her patience with Ssali wore thin, prompting the summons to compel her attendance.

The hearing hit snags when Akamba’s lawyer, Sydney Odong, requested a postponement, citing the “political heat” of impending polls. “Owing to what is going on,” Odong urged, pushing for a post-election date. This follows an October ruling by Akuo, who halted proceedings pending resolution of Akamba’s human rights petition against the Attorney General a matter now before the Constitutional Court. The next court date is set for February 5, 2026.

Ssali’s suspension from the Trade Ministry amid the probe underscores the government’s anti-graft rhetoric, but critics argue it’s performative. Activists from the Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda (ACCU) have decried the delays, demanding immediate asset freezes and swift trials to claw back the looted billions. “War victims waited decades for justice; they shouldn’t wait longer for corrupt elites to face it,” said an ACCU spokesperson.

This scandal isn’t isolated it’s a symptom of Uganda’s festering corruption in reparations programs, where billions vanish into thin air. With public fury mounting, the courts now hold the key to restoring trust. Will justice prevail, or will the powerful evade scrutiny once more?