Hearing of Mathias Walukaga’s Election Petition Kicks Off at High Court

KAMPALA; The High Court of Uganda in Kampala has scheduled a hearing for an election petition filed by Walukaga Mathias against the Electoral Commission and its official, John Lubowa today at the High Court Kampala.

Last week Walukaga petitioned the High Court challenging his disqualication by the Electoral Commission from contesting in the parliamentary race.

Through his legal team led by Kawempe North Member of Parilement Luwimbazi Naluukola,Walukaga argues that he possesses the requisite academic qualicaions and the EC acted without lawful authority in rejecting his nomination.

According to the hearing notice signed by Simon Zirintusa, the case will be heard in the forenoon, and the court has warned that if the respondent or their legal representative fails to appear, the hearing will proceed in their absence.

The notice reads: “TAKE NOTICE that the hearing of this case has been fixed for the 16 Dec 2025 9:00 AM o’clock in the fore/afternoon or soon thereafter as the case can be heard in this court.

“If no appearance is made on your behalf, by yourself/your pleader or someone authorised by law to act for you, the case will be heard in your absence.”

The document carries the seal of the Republic of Uganda and includes an ECCMIS Security Code, along with a QR code linking directly to case details on the ECCMIS judiciary portal.

The hearing will focus on the merits of Walukaga Mathias’ petition, which challenges aspects of the electoral process involving the Electoral Commission and Lubowa John.