Shamba Boy Disappears with Boss’ Child

KAMPALA; Police in Kampala have launched an active investigation into an alleged kidnapping involving a six-year-old child who reportedly went missing with a domestic worker in Kawempe Division.

According to police, the incident occurred on December 12, 2025, at around 4:00 p.m. in Ddungu Zone, Kisaasi, within Kawempe Division. The missing child has been identified as Mpirwe Tumwesigye Abraham, a six-year-old son of city medical practitioner Dr. Tumwesigye Emmanuel.

The suspect is Muchunguzi David, a shamba boy who was employed by Dr. Tumwesigye and is a resident of the same area. Police allege that Muchunguzi left the home with the child at about 4:00 p.m. and disappeared to an unknown destination.

A case of kidnapping was subsequently reported at Universal Police Post, where statements from relevant witnesses were recorded. The matter is now being investigated by officers attached to Kira Road Division Police.

Police stated that a case of kidnapping has been reported at Universal Police Post, and relevant statements have been obtained.

SP Kawala appeals to the public to share information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect or victim.