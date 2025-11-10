Senior Six Candidates Begin 2025 UACE Examinations Today

UGANDA; A total of 166,402 Senior Six candidates have today, Monday, November 10, 2025, commenced the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) examinations, marking the final phase of this year’s national assessment calendar.

According to the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB), the exams will run until Friday, December 5, 2025, across 2,844 examination centers countrywide.

This year’s candidature represents a 14.6% increase from last year’s 141,996 candidates. Of the total, 42,328 candidates (25%) are government-sponsored under the Universal Post-O-Level Education and Training (UPOLET) program, while 124,074 candidates (75%) are privately sponsored.

In terms of gender distribution, 77,772 candidates (44%) are female and 93,630 (56%) are male.

The examination process began on Friday, November 7, 2025, with the briefing of candidates and supervisors at all examination centers.

The 2025 UACE exams are being conducted under the theme, “Embracing Security and Holistic Assessment of Learners in a Dynamic Environment.”

UNEB Executive Director Dan Odongo reaffirmed the board’s commitment to upholding the integrity of the examinations, warning against any form of malpractice.

“We continue to emphasize zero tolerance for examination malpractice. Anyone found engaging in or aiding such acts faces a fine of up to shs 20 million, imprisonment for up to five years, or both,” Odongo said.

He revealed that 55 individuals were arrested during the recent Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) and Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) exams over malpractice-related offenses.

The UACE exams mark the culmination of Uganda’s 2025 national examinations cycle, which began with the PLE and UCE earlier in the year.

UNEB has urged candidates to remain focused, disciplined, and confident as they complete their final stage of secondary education, which determines entry into university and other tertiary institutions.