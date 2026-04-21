EC sets June 10 for Kikuube LC5 by-election

KIKUUBE; The Electoral Commission of Uganda has released the roadmap for the Kikuube District LC V chairperson by-election, with polling scheduled for June 10, 2026.

The by-election follows the death of former district chairperson Peter Banura, who died earlier this month after a road accident, leaving a leadership gap in Kikuube District.

According to EC Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama, the electoral process will begin with a stakeholders’ meeting on April 27 to brief political parties, security agencies, and other key players.

The update of the voters’ register will take place from April 28 to April 30, followed by the display of the register from May 8 to May 12 to allow voters to verify their details.

Nomination of candidates is set for May 25 and May 26 at the district headquarters, while the campaign period will run from May 28 to June 8.

Polling will be conducted on June 10, with the Commission expected to deploy trained staff and materials across all polling stations. Other preparations include recruitment of election officials and accreditation of observers.

Banura, a key figure in the district’s leadership, had recently been re-elected and was awaiting swearing-in at the time of his death. His passing triggered the legal requirement for a by-election to fill the vacant seat.

The Commission has urged all stakeholders to adhere to electoral guidelines and ensure a peaceful process as the district prepares to elect a new chairperson.