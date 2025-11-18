EC Sets Hearing for Bukimbiri County Parliamentary Election to resolve academic document dispute

KISORO; The Electoral Commission (EC) has scheduled a hearing today, November, 18th 2025, to examine a petition challenging the eligibility of two candidates contesting the Bukimbiri County parliamentary seat in Kisoro District.

The petition was filed on November 17 by James Owebeyi, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) flag bearer. In his submission to the EC, Owebeyi alleges that Eddie Kwizera Wa-Gahungu (Independent) and Asgario Turyagyenda (National Resistance Movement, NRM) were nominated without submitting the required academic documents.

According to Owebeyi, Kwizera did not provide any Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) or Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) certificates or result slips during the nomination process.

He stated that while he was allowed to inspect documents presented by the candidates on November 6, he was denied photocopies.

Owebeyi claims that Kwizera submitted two Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) verification letters, but the details on these letters did not match the name currently used by the candidate.

One verification letter, dated June 26, 2025, indicated that “Kwizera Edward Julius” sat the UACE at Luwero Hall under index number U074/618, while another, dated October 3, 2002, stated that “Kwizera Eddie” sat the UCE at Nyakasura School in 1984.

Further, Owebeyi cited the Uganda Gazette of September 28, 2012, which shows that Kwizera Edward Julius Aggrey officially changed his name to Kwizera Eddie Wa-Gahungu on September 14, 2012. He alleges that the names on the UNEB verification letters differ from those in the Gazette, raising questions about authenticity.

Similarly, Owebeyi alleges that Turyagyenda did not submit any UACE certificate or its equivalent, despite declaring in his nomination form that he had completed PLE, UCE, and UACE. He noted that Turyagyenda submitted two UNEB verification letters, both dated June 17, 2025, but bearing different signatures for the Secretary and Executive Director for UCE and UACE.

In response to the petition, the Acting Secretary of the Electoral Commission, Richard Baabo Kamugisha, invited both accused candidates to appear before the Commission for a hearing today, November 18, at 12:00 PM. Owebeyi was also invited to attend.

The EC is expected to hear arguments from both sides and make a determination regarding the validity of the nominations ahead of the Bukimbiri County parliamentary election.