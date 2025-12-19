Government Extends LC I and II Elections by Another Six Months

KAMPALA, UGANDA; Government has approved a fresh extension of the term of office for Local Council One and Two leaders, allowing them to remain in office for up to another six months as government finalises preparations for local council elections.

According to cabinet resolutions announced at a press briefing, the extension applies to Local Councils One and Two, as well as Women Councils, in line with the Constitution and the Local Government Act, Cap 138.

The extension, which will run for a period not exceeding 180 days fom 31stDecember 2025, applies to Local Council I and II leaders as well as Women Councils. It follows an earlier Cabinet-approved extension granted after Cabinet-approved extension granted after the expiry of the councils’ term on 28June 2025, which was due to lapse on December 2025.

Government says the move is intended to avoid a leadership vacuum at the grassroots while administrative and electoral processes are streamlined.

Addressing journalists, the State Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Godfrey Kabyanga, emphasised that the extension is lawful and aimed at ensuring continuity in service delivery.

“This decision by Cabinet is guided by the Constitution and the Local Government Act. The extension ensures continuity of leadership at the community level as government prepares for the next electoral processes. It is not intended to undermine democracy but to safeguard orderly governance,” Kabyanga said.

He further assured the public that government remains committed to holding local council elections within the legally provided framework once all necessary arrangements are in place.

For now, serving Local Council One and Two leaders will continue executing their duties until the extended period lapses or until elections are conducted.