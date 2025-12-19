Police Recovers 6-Year Old Kidnap Victim

KAMPALA; Police have confirmed the rescue of a six-year-old boy who was kidnapped on 12 December 2025 by their shamba boy at their home in Ddungu zone, Kisaasi, Kawempe Division in Kampala.

The victim, Mpirwe Tumwesigye Abraham was recovered alive in Busukuma, Nansana municipality in Wakiso district on 19th/12/2025.

According to police, he was fed on cassava by his captor who is on the run.

The suspect, Muchunguzi David, a shamba boy employed by Dr Tumwesigye Emmanuel disappeared with his boss’ son on December 12, 2025 at around 4 pm.

Muchunguzi has been contacting the family for ransom to release the minor to the family. He has also been recording videos on TikTok reassuring the family that the minor was safe in his custody while demanding ransom.