President Museveni Flags Off First Busoga Grown Chilli Export to China

KAMULI; President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni flagged off Uganda’s first consignment of Busoga grown chilli destined for the Chinese market on Thursday 20th, November,2025 in Busambo Village, Namasagali, Kamuli District.

The President, accompanied by the First Lady, H.E. Janet Kataaha Museveni, was received by Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga, Rt. Hon. Nakadama Rukia Isanga, Chinese Ambassador Zhang Lizhong, Hon. Bwino Fred, Dr. Mula Anthony, investors, and district leaders.

Ambassador Zhang congratulated Uganda upon reaching this milestone, noting that the export follows the 2024 Chilli Protocol signed during the FOCAC Summit. He further announced that China has now extended zero-tariff treatment to 98% of taxable Ugandan imports, urging farmers to maximize the opportunity.

President Museveni officially flagged off three containers equivalent to 11 tons of dried chilli, describing it as a “gold crop” with the potential to transform Busoga’s economic fortunes. He praised the farmers for embracing commercial agriculture and emphasised that the region stands to gain from shifting to high-value crops.

Rt. Hon. Kadaga, while appreciating the President for supporting chilli farmers, reminded him of pending government commitments such as extending electricity to the area and establishing an industrial park to anchor the growing agro-industrial sector.

Industrial Park Chairman Luo Heng revealed new investments tied to this export breakthrough. Linyi Qiwei Canned Food Co. (De Shi Bo Ge) is setting up a pineapple processing plant, while Little Giants Animal Husbandry has committed USD 150 million into Uganda’s egg value chain. He commended Busoga farmers, noting that they contributed over 90% of the chilli in this first export batch.

Busoga farmers are now preparing for the next planting season in February, with chilli fast becoming a key commercial crop for raising household incomes. The shift comes after years of economic struggle linked to declining productivity in sugarcane farming.

As Uganda enters the Chinese market with its first chilli consignment, leaders say the development signals a new chapter for agricultural exports and value addition in Busoga and the country at large