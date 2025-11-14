Socialite Bryan White ordered back to hospital amid human sacrifice case

KAMPALA; City socialite Bryan Kirumira, widely known as Bryan White, was on Friday returned to hospital on court orders after appearing before Makindye Chief Magistrates Court in visibly dire condition.

Kirumira, brought into the courtroom on a mattress and wailing in pain, had both feet heavily bandaged. His condition prompted Grade One Magistrate Lorna Patience Kukundane to immediately halt proceedings.

“We are unable to read the charges. Take this man back to hospital,” Magistrate Kukundane directed, as prison officers lifted Kirumira and carried him out.

Despite being the lead suspect in a case involving human sacrifice, manslaughter, and related offences connected to the death of 25-year-old Carol Nalubwama, Kirumira was unable to take a plea. His name appeared on the charge sheet, but charges were formally read to his co-accused instead.

Those charged before Grade One Magistrate Teddy Nakawuki included Kirumira’s wife, Daisy Nalunga, and Daphine Abaho, Naava Nakato, and Joyce Irene Nambalirwa.

The court clerk read out the charges as the tense courtroom listened in silence. Nakawuki subsequently remanded the four to Luzira Prison until December 18, 2025, for the next mention of the case.

The prosecution alleges the accused face seven counts, including human sacrifice, manslaughter, rash and negligent acts, possession of narcotics, conspiracy to commit a felony, giving false information to police, and, in Nambalirwa’s case, causing death by negligence.

Investigators state that on October 22, 2025, at Kirumira’s Kyamula residence, Nalubwama sustained severe burns allegedly inflicted as part of a ritual.

She later died at Kiruddu Hospital. Kirumira claims she was burned in a gas cylinder explosion, but her family disputes this, with her father asserting she died while receiving treatment at a shrine.

Prosecutors allege Nalunga, Abaho, and Nakato conspired with Kirumira to carry out a ritual murder using candle wax, petrol, ghee, and honey, and that the group misled authorities about the circumstances of Nalubwama’s injuries.

Nambalirwa, a nursing home administrator, faces charges of manslaughter for failing to refer the victim to advanced medical care.

Investigators also noted grass-thatched structures suspected to be shrines at Kirumira’s residence, further questioning the circumstances surrounding the young woman’s death.

The courtroom remained tense throughout the proceedings as grieving relatives listened while charges were read.