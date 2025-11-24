First Lady Janet Museveni Recieves International Women Icon Award

KAMPALA; The First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Kataaha Museveni, has been honoured with the prestigious International Women Icon Award 2025 from Binary University Malaysia.

Speaking at the ceremony held yesterday at State House, Entebbe, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni congratulated the First Lady on the milestone, noting that she deserved it.

“I therefore congratulate Maama on this award,she deserves it. I also salute Binary University for having that sharpness of perception and for identifying the big contribution of Maama from far away,”he added.

President Museveni also recognised Maama’s contributions saying that she has played a central role in his life, noting that her support has helped him establish an enduring legacy.

He recalled that during his time in the bushwar, Maama Janet shouldered the full responsibility of raising their children, guiding and protecting them as a sole parent.

“She took all the burden and all the pressure and she did it very well, helped by God. I salute her for helping me to become eternal also looking after those children when I was away,”he added.

President Museveni further praised Maama Janet that she is highly gifted in nurturing and running a home.

“Beyond that ,she is a very gifted home builder ,she knows how to do things to build houses. She’s so detailed and sees what I can’t see.I do farming but she is very good with homestead and I salute her for that,”he remarked.

President Museveni also described Maama Janet as a philanthropist whose compassion and humanitarian work continues to touch different lives.

“She is a philanthropist.The state should have been the one to take care of the people but it might not have the resources in time so that’s how they came up with UWESO but they did a wonderful job which the government was unable to do.She started a movement with her colleagues.”

He further applauded her for engaging in value driven politics rather than chasing cheap popularity.

“When she went for politics which I didn’t support initially,she did it like a dictator.She doesn’t like the politics of pleasing ,when she wants something done she does it immediately and this is what has helped with politics in Ruhaama.That’s another angle I have seen in her.”

He also commended the First Lady for being a prayer warrior, adding that this has encouraged him to start praying.

“I don’t disturb God so much,I pray once in a while but Maama prays all the time.Now I also pray everyday under her command.We pray every night and of course prayers work,”he said.

He added that these prayers have played a very significant role in uplifting sports in the country.

“Because of those prayers,the sector of sports in Uganda is now a big name internationally. For sports we had not done a lot, we had a few stadiums but in her time we have come up and we are shining ,this is partly because of Maama’s prayers together with her team,” President Museveni remarked.

President Museveni praised the First Lady for being resilient and accepting to go to Karamoja as a Minister,adding that she changed a lot of lives during her tenure.

“Before we met,she wasn’t political.She was doing her own things but when God put us together, in time she picked up and got interested and when she went to Karamoja,there were some other people who didn’t want to go but for her she was very eager to go.”

The award was presented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor and founding Director for the Centre of Women Leadership, Dr. Rohini Devi.

This was in recognition of the First Lady’s exceptional contribution to girls’ education, women empowerment, child welfare, and community development over the years.

It also celebrates her dedication to championing value based leadership, integrity, and service to the nation.

Dr. Rohini applauded Maama Janet for her unwavering commitment to ensuring that every Ugandan child has access to quality education and a supportive learning environment,noting that her leadership continues to inspire women across Africa.

“As a founder of the Centre for women leadership at Binary University,it’s my distinguished honor to present this award to a very wonderful woman who has lifelessly devoted to uplifting the marginalised and transforming lives across the nation,” the Deputy Vice Chancellor said.

Dr. Rohini also commended the First Lady for a lifetime devotion to serving humanity and uplifting communities across the country.

Dr. Rohini further noted that the First Lady’s life not only reflects public service but personal sacrifice recalling how she cared for her family single handedly when the President fought for Uganda’s liberation.

“When her family separated because of war,she had to hustle together with dignity ,strength and unwavering faith as Museveni served the cause of Uganda’s liberation.”

Dr. Rohini further acknowledged Maama Janet’s longstanding commitment to social welfare, citing her founding forums like Uganda Women’s Effort to Save Orphans (UWESO) which transformed the lives of many orphans ,those affected by wars and the HIV/AIDs patients ,forming the Youth forum to mentor and empower young people.

“She is also the founder and patron of the Youth forum which has helped to nurture the values and characters of the youth.”

Receiving the award, the First Lady expressed gratitude for the recognition and reaffirmed her commitment to advancing initiatives that uplift families and strengthen Uganda’s social fabric.

“It is so humbling to welcome you this evening to our national house in Entebbe,as I receive this noble award the International Woman ICON leader Award,2025,” she said.

“I thank all the leadership of Binary University Malaysia led by its founder Professor Joseph Adaikalam,for allowing God to use you to recognise my humble contribution to my homeland because there is no other way you would have heard me. Thank you for coming all the way from Malaysia to confer this noble award upon me.This award is simply a testament to the goodness of the Lord in my life as He alone enabled and empowered me to serve Him,” she said.

She went on to thank God for always guiding her throughout her life.

“In my life when our family was in exile,God would surprise me from time to time.He would always reveal to me that He is God and He cares,”she revealed.

“An example is when He got me and my very young children out of Uganda and later out of Kenya .God would place somebody at the place of our departure to ensure that we are safe.”

Maama Janet also recalled that soon after President Museveni took over power ,an enemy in the form of HIV/ AIDS emerged and it was during that time that she founded UWESO to support orphans and children affected by HIV.

“Then,hardly the ray of hope started to shine on our nation following the new leadership of the state by my husband in 1986,then an enemy emerged amongst our people in the form of HIV/AIDS,”she said.

Maama Janet then reflected that the epidemic served as a wake up call , bringing back the memories she went through as a refugee and this inspired her to start an organisation to support and save the orphans ,war affected people and those who had acquired HIV.

“It was God waking me to that memory that helped me start an organization that would care for orphans. We called that organization UWESO and this organization is proud to have rescued,rehabilitated and provided holistic care to orphans,”she remarked.

In addition,Maama Janet also highlighted her support to rural women by helping them improve their livelihoods ,develop new skills and access opportunities.

She also expressed humility over her own contributions especially to the people of Karamoja.

“Now of course l am in government, I was the first Minister of Karamoja region,a region where people suffered so much insecurity due to cattle rustling,l am very glad to have contributed to the socio-economic transformation of the people in that region by the Grace of God,”she said.

Maama Janet also called upon the young generation to always be inspired by good acts of leaders,be hardworking and patriotic.

“My prayer now is that this prestigious award will inspire our young population to lay their own brick on this building called Uganda.May we all be inspired to do our part,” she said.

Maama Janet concluded by thanking President Museveni for his support to the programmes aimed at empowering women and improving education outcomes nationwide.

Hon. JC Muyingo, the Minister of State for Higher Education gave a speech on behalf of the Ministry of Education,he congratulated the First Lady upon receiving the international woman Icon Award,2025.

“Maama, this esteemed honour from the Binary University of Management and Entrepreneurship stands as a profound testament to your steadfast leadership,your God given wisdom and the transformative reforms you continue to champion within our Ministry”,he said.

He commended Maama Janet for her visionary leadership, noting that it has helped in widening of new opportunities.

“Through your vision ,we have witnessed the strengthening of institutions, the advancement of quality education and the widening of opportunities for learners across our nation. Your commitment has yielded real and measurable progress ,inspiring us to serve with renewed purpose and dedication,”he remarked.

Professor Joseph Adaikalam, the founder and Chancellor Binary University, Malaysia said he was deeply honoured to gather ,recognise and celebrate the Maama Janet.

“I am deeply honoured to celebrate an exceptional woman whose compassion and commitment to humility continue to inspire the world,” he said.

“This award is the highest and most prestigious and only one person receives this award per year in the World,” he said, stating that the most distinguished is Maama Janet this year.

He further acknowledged President Museveni’s sincere commitment to transforming Uganda, noting that he has shaped Uganda through productivity ,industrialization and the middle income status which has yielded economic confidence.

Binary University Malaysia focuses mainly on entrepreneurship ,promoting investment and has nurtured hundreds of young entrepreneurs and it mainly focuses on producing graduates who are not only academically smart but industry ready.

The event was also attended by a team from Binary University, government officials, among others.