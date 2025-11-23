Security Tightened Ahead of President Museveni’s Kigezi Campaign Tour

KIGEZI; Security has been heightened ahead of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Presidential flag bearer, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s campaign trail in the Kigezi Sub-Region.

President Museveni is scheduled to visit Kisoro and Rubanda districts on Monday, followed by campaign stops in Rukiga and Kabale on Tuesday. He will conclude his tour with rallies in Kanungu and Rukungiri on Wednesday.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi regional Police spokesperson, assured the public on Sunday that security measures are in place to safeguard both the rallies and the general populace.

He urged all stakeholders, including lower-level candidates, supporters, and the public, to maintain peace by adhering to security guidelines, avoiding suspicious items in crowded areas, and staying vigilant.

“Remember, he is the fountain of honor, the President of the Republic of Uganda, and must be accorded his full honors. The situation remains calm and normal, and monitoring continues,” Maate said.