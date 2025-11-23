Police Rescues 823 Ugandans in Suspected Human Trafficking Scam in Mbarara city.

MBARARA; Security operatives in Mbarara City have intercepted 823 suspected victims of human trafficking in a large-scale, intelligence-led operation that unfolded on Saturday night.

Rwizi Region Police spokesperson SP Samson Kasasira said the joint operation occurred on November 21, 2025, when officers at the Biharwe Police checkpoint stopped 10 buses belonging to Tausi Coaches, KR Coaches, Bapakasi Buses, Jamah Express and Savannah Bus.

The buses were intercepted at around midnight and escorted under police guard to Mbarara Central Police Station, where all the vehicles were impounded.

According to preliminary police findings, the passengers included 441 males and 382 females. They had allegedly been mobilised by agents of Alliance in Motion Global from various districts across the country under the guise of securing them jobs in Mbarara City, with each individual reportedly paying up to UGX 1.5 million.

Police said further intelligence revealed that the group was actually headed to Kampala City to attend the company’s annual meeting at Freedom City scheduled for November 22, 2025, and not for employment opportunities as they had been told.

Kasasira said the victims were profiled, cautioned and later released to return to their respective homes as investigations continue into the suspected trafficking scheme and the activities of the alleged recruiters.

Police have not yet announced any arrests, but security agencies say inquiries are underway to identify and apprehend the agents behind the mass mobilisation.