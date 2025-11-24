OC Ntawo shot dead in Mukono attack

MUKONO; ASP Emma Bagenda, the former Officer in Charge of Ntawo Police Station in Uganda, was shot dead on the evening of Sunday, November 23, 2025, police sources have confirmed.

According to reports, Bagenda and his team were attempting to stop individuals traveling on a motorcycle at around 10:20pm when the suspects allegedly opened fire.

Preliminary reports indicate that the officers were responding to a disturbance in the area when they came under fire. The injured officer was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment, while security forces launched an overnight pursuit of the attackers.

Police have since cordoned off the scene as investigations get underway.

The attack left the OC dead, one police constable injured, and a police-issued firearm stolen during the incident.

Authorities have launched investigations to identify and apprehend the assailants.