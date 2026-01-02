President Ruto Announces Construction of New World-Class JKIA Airport from 2026

NAIROBI, KENYA; The construction of a new airport at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) will anchor the government’s flagship infrastructure priorities in 2026, President William Ruto has said.

The projects form part of a broader push to scale up transport, logistics and irrigation infrastructure as the administration seeks to position Kenya as a regional trade and investment hub while lowering the cost of doing business.

President Ruto, delivering his New Year address from Eldoret on Wednesday, said the government will fast-track ongoing road works and roll out new highways to support economic activity across the country.

“We will accelerate the tarmacking of the 6,000 kilometres of roads already contracted and underway across the country, including the Rironi–Mau Summit Road, which will be completed and open to traffic by mid-2027,” he said.

The Head of State also announced the commencement of a new SGR corridor linking Naivasha to western Kenya and the broader region, alongside major irrigation investments aimed at boosting agricultural productivity.

“We will also begin the construction of a modern, world-class airport at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, to anchor our nation as the aviation capital of our region and to boost our trade and tourism sectors,” Ruto said.