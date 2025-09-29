Kyagulanyi pledges jobs, justice, and equality as NUP unveils manifesto

JINJA: The National Unity Platform (NUP) on Monday unveiled its 2026–2031 manifesto in Jinja, presenting what it called “a bold declaration of intent to build A New Uganda Now”. The document, described as both a roadmap and a covenant with the people, sets out sweeping reforms aimed at restoring hope for Ugandans after nearly four decades under President Yoweri Museveni’s rule.

Party president and 2026 presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, said the manifesto represents “a solemn contract with the people of Uganda” and a commitment to transform the country into one that is fair, inclusive, and future-focused.

A Nation in Crisis

The manifesto paints a grim picture of Uganda’s current state:

Poverty and hunger: Over 7.3 million Ugandans live below the poverty line, despite abundant fertile land.

Youth unemployment: More than half of Uganda’s youth are neither employed, in school, nor in training.

Healthcare gaps: 82 districts lack a general hospital, while most sub-counties have no Health Centre III.

Infrastructure deficit: Only 3.9% of Uganda’s road network is paved, with Kampala still struggling with poor roads.

Debt and corruption: Public debt now stands at Shs116 trillion, while corruption drains Shs10 trillion annually.

Shrinking civic space: NGOs, media, and civil society face mounting restrictions, while state institutions remain compromised.

Land insecurity and nepotism: Only 30% of Ugandans have secure land tenure, while public service recruitment is plagued by favoritism.

Unhealed post-war wounds: Victims of conflict remain uncompensated, unreconciled, and without justice.

Diaspora neglect: Despite remitting over USD 1.5 billion annually, Uganda’s diaspora community remains sidelined in policymaking.

“Uganda has endured a turbulent history of unfulfilled promises, corruption, division, and abuse of power. What we lack is not potential—it is leadership that listens, acts, and serves,” Kyagulanyi said.

NUP’s Reset Agenda

The manifesto outlines 11 key priorities that the party pledges to implement starting 2026:

Restore freedom, constitutionalism, and human rights. End corruption and wasteful expenditure. Promote national unity and reconciliation. Guarantee equal access to quality public services. Create 10 million jobs by 2032. Introduce a national school feeding program to tackle hunger and improve education outcomes. Stop land grabbing and secure land rights. Strengthen regional and local governance through real devolution. Position the diaspora as a strategic development partner. Ensure sustainable use of natural resources and climate resilience. Drive Uganda into a technology-powered economy.

Kyagulanyi framed the 2026 vote as a turning point, urging Ugandans at home and abroad to embrace the vision of “A New Uganda Now.”

“This election is not about me. It is about us. It is about building a country that works for everyone, not just a privileged few. The time has come to break the cycle of betrayal and chart a new path,” he declared.

He ended his message with a rallying call: “People Power—Our Power. Our Power—People Power.”

The NUP manifesto launch in Jinja signals the start of a high-stakes campaign season, setting the stage for what could become Uganda’s most contested election in decades.