NUP’s Kyagulanyi Flees Country Amid Post-Election Tensions

KAMPALA,UGANDA; Opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine, announced on Saturday that he is temporarily leaving the country after more than eight weeks of operating from undisclosed locations following the contested January 2026 presidential election.

The opposition leader did not specify whether his family, who have reportedly been targeted in past raids, would accompany him. He indicated, however, that he plans a public return to Uganda, promising to address supporters in a public rally upon his return.

In his statement, Bobi Wine said: “Two months ago, Museveni yet again usurped the will of the people of Uganda and declared himself president at gunpoint. A day later, gripped by shame and fear, the military invaded my home to harm me, but I was able to evade them and go into hiding.”

He added that over the past two months, the regime had searched for him everywhere, raiding the homes of his colleagues, mounting roadblocks, and keeping his home under siege, but they could not find him because the people of Uganda had sheltered and protected him.

Wine announced his exit from Uganda was temporary, saying, “I am announcing my brief exit from the country to handle important work. Over the next few weeks, I will engage with our friends and allies all over the world before returning to Uganda to continue the push for freedom and democracy! For now, let’s remain focused and united.”

The opposition leader has accused the Ugandan military of taking control of his home in the Kampala Metropolitan area and restricting access for his family.

On February 3, Wine said via social media that military forces had broken into his residence and barred family members from entering, intensifying concerns over political repression.

Following his initial disappearance, Uganda Army Chief Muhoozi Kainerugaba gave Bobi Wine 48 hours to report to the police, issuing threats via social media and claiming that 22 National Unity Platform supporters had been killed.