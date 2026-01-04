Museveni Pledges Significant Development of Buvuma Island

BUVUMA; President Yoweri Museveni, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) presidential candidate, has made significant pledges for the development of Buvuma Island, including the establishment of a second constituency to better represent the district in Parliament.

His remarks came during his campaign visit to the island on Saturday, where he addressed a range of issues concerning infrastructure, health, education, and wealth creation.

Museveni acknowledged the island’s growing population, which has now reached 110,000 people, and called for the creation of a second constituency. “It’s true that Buvuma should get a second constituency because one MP is not sufficient for the entire district,” he said, emphasizing the need for better political representation.

In terms of economic development, the President focused heavily on the potential of palm oil cultivation and processing as key drivers for the island’s future prosperity. He urged the islanders to continue embracing palm oil growing, confirming that the government would resolve the challenges currently faced by the sector.

“Once the palm oil processing mill is set up, it will create jobs for the youth,” Museveni added, noting that the mill would significantly reduce the need for residents to transport palm oil to Kalangala for processing.

However, Museveni also addressed the issue of land compensation for bibanja holders who had offered their land for palm oil cultivation. “The funds are available, and what remains is to agree on how to compensate the landowners,” he assured the people of Buvuma, promising that the matter would be resolved soon.

Fishing, another vital industry on the island, was also a major point of discussion. Museveni acknowledged the challenges the island faces in the fishing sector, particularly overfishing and the destruction of breeding areas.

“We shall put up fish ponds to offer alternative livelihoods,” he said, urging the community to protect breeding grounds for tilapia and other fish species. Museveni also called for strong measures against those who attack fish breeding areas, stressing that such actions threaten the sustainability of the fishing industry.

On a broader level, the President reaffirmed his commitment to addressing infrastructure gaps in Buvuma. He outlined plans for tarmac roads, solar-powered water systems, and the eventual connection of the island to the national power grid via a marine cable from Kalangala Island.

“We are going to connect this island to the national electricity grid through a marine cable from Kalangala,” he said. “We will also begin with solar power for trading centres and mini-grids, which will be up and running within six months.”

The connection to the main grid will take place in two phases, with the first phase focusing on providing electricity to small islands via solar power and mini-grids. The second phase will involve the marine cable from Mayuge to Buvuma, which will bring consistent power to the island’s main areas within the next year.

Museveni also pledged to upgrade existing health centres to district hospitals and establish at least two boarding schools on the island to support the education of children whose parents are engaged in fishing.

His vision for Buvuma is to transform the island’s economy through palm oil production, fishing, and sustainable agriculture. He urged the people of Buvuma to work together to harness these opportunities, adding that they should also consider expanding into other sectors such as coffee, fruit cultivation, and tourism drawing inspiration from the success of Kalangala.

First Lady Janet Museveni, who accompanied the President, thanked the people of Buvuma for their support and called for continued backing of the NRM and its candidates. “We must not assume victory because of the large rallies. We need to show up and vote when the time comes,” she urged.

With the President’s promises for infrastructure development, economic growth, and job creation, Buvuma’s future is poised for significant transformation. Through initiatives in palm oil production, sustainable fishing practices, and increased electricity access, the island has the potential to build a prosperous and self-sustaining economy.

Haruna Kasolo, the NRM Vice Chairperson for Buganda, also weighed in on the developments, expressing the gratitude of the Buvuma residents for the President’s attention to their needs. “The people of Buvuma are happy to host you here. They are particularly pleased with the arrival of the marine boats which will help the islanders,” Kasolo said.

He also echoed the President’s call to resolve the land compensation issue, emphasizing its importance for the future of the palm oil sector. “The landowners need to be compensated so that the investor can set up the processing mill here. At the moment, people are transporting palm oil to Kalangala, which is costly and inefficient,” Kasolo added.

The people of Buvuma, according to Kasolo, are also hopeful that the contractor who handled the Kalangala power extension project will be tasked with connecting the island to the national grid via the marine cable, ensuring that the island’s electricity needs are met.