UBOS Unveils Statistical Release Calendar to Guide National Planning

KAMPALA,UGANDA; Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) has announced the official release schedule for several completed national surveys and census reports that will be published between March and May 2026.

In a public statement issued in Kampala on Friday, March 6, 2026, UBOS said the reports will provide critical statistical data to support evidence-based planning, policy formulation, and informed public debate in Uganda.

According to the statement signed by UBOS Executive Director and Chief Statistician Chris N. Mukiza, the reports will be released on specific dates and made available to the public through the UBOS website.

The release schedule includes:

March 12, 2026: Uganda Malaria Indicator Survey (UMIS) Report 2025

March 19, 2026: Orphans and Other Vulnerable Children (OVC) Census Monograph 2024 – Volume 4

March 26, 2026: Multi-Dimensional Poverty Index (MPI) Census Monograph 2024 – Volume 5

April 9, 2026: Baseline Education Census (BEC) Report 2025

April 16, 2026: Labour Market Survey Report 2025

April 23, 2026: National Human Resource (Manpower) Survey Report 2025

April 30, 2026: Uganda Aquaculture Census (UAC) Report 2025

May 7, 2026: Uganda Harmonized Indicator Survey (UHIS) Reports – Wave I & II (2021–2024) and Wave III 2025

UBOS said the dissemination of these reports reflects its commitment to providing high-quality official statistics that guide national development planning and decision-making.

The bureau encouraged policymakers, researchers, development partners, and the public to utilize the reports, alongside earlier publications, to strengthen evidence-based decisions and national discourse.

UBOS is the government agency responsible for coordinating, monitoring, and supervising Uganda’s National Statistical System and producing official statistics for the country.