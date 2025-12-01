EC dismisses petition seeking to disqualify Joel Ssenyonyi, 6 others for Nakawa West race

KAMPALA; The Electoral Commission (EC) has dismissed a petition challenging the nomination of seven aspirants in the Nakawa Division West parliamentary race.

This was filed by lawyer and political hopeful Ivan Bwowe, who sought to nullify the nomination of seven candidates for the Nakawa West parliamentary race, arguing that they were nominated for a “non-existent constituency.”

After reviewing the grounds of the complaint, the Electoral Commission, led by Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi,concluded that the petition had “no merit” and formally dismissed it.

This judgement validates the earlier actions of the EC’s Kampala Returning Officer and confirms that any minor discrepancy in the naming convention of the constituency did not constitute a fundamental legal flaw sufficient to nullify the nominations.

Bwowe’s petition, received by the EC on November 6, 2025, argued that the seven candidatesincluding incumbent MP Joel Besekezi Ssenyonyi, Happy Nasasira, Herbert Anderson Burora, Felix Ephraim Okuye, Vincent Norbert Okumu, Wilberforce Kyambadde, and Rwamiti Apuuli were nominated for a constituency he referred to as “Nakawa West,” which he claimed does not appear in any official gazette.

According to Bwowe, the legally recognised constituency is Nakawa Division West, and therefore only he was “validly nominated” for the race.

“I am a validly nominated candidate for the constituency of Nakawa Division West, having fulfilled all legal requirements on October 23, 2025,” his petition reads in part.

He further alleged that six of the respondents were registered voters in Nakawa Division West but were nominated under “Nakawa West,” while one contender is registered in Mbarara North Division and therefore ineligible to contest in Nakawa.

Bwowe argued that these discrepancies rendered all seven nominations invalid and called on the EC to declare him Member of Parliament for Nakawa Division West, citing Section 19(1) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, which allows unopposed candidates to be declared elected.

The Electoral Commission, however, ruled that the complaint was baseless and that the Returning Officer acted lawfully in nominating all candidates.

By upholding the nominations, the Commission effectively cleared the way for the full slate of candidates to contest in the 2026 race.

Reacting to the ruling, incumbent MP Joel Ssenyonyi one of the seven respondents welcomed the dismissal.

“The petition against me and the other candidates in Nakawa West has been dismissed for lack of merit. The PFF candidate who petitioned the Electoral Commission should simply go on ground and face the voters of Nakawa West shortcuts will not work for him!” Ssenyonyi said.

All eight candiates are now confirmed to be actively contesting the Nakawa Division West seat,ensuring a vibrant and competitive race leading to the January polls.