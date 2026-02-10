NWSC’s Entebbe Area team Discuss on Preparatory arrangements for the implementation of the Wakiso West Water and Sanitation Project

ENTEBBE; The meeting was hosted by the NWSC Entebbe Area team and attended by a delegation of international consultants from PEC, GAUFF and Fichtner, alongside representatives from the Planning and Capital Development Division and Procurement Headquarters. The delegation was led by Project Manager Eng Paul Rachkara.

Discussions focused on preparatory arrangements for the implementation of the Wakiso West Water and Sanitation Project, which is designed to serve the southern and western corridors of the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area, covering Entebbe, Nsangi, Wakiso and Mpigi.

Funded by Danida Sustainable Infrastructure Finance, the project aims to establish a sustainable and climate resilient water and sanitation system. Phase One will deliver a water production capacity of 62,500 cubic metres per day of high quality treated water, complemented by a 400 cubic metre per day faecal sludge treatment plant.

The project comprises three core components. These include the construction of a new 62,500 cubic metre per day water treatment plant at Bwerenga on Lake Victoria under Phase One, with bulk water transfer to existing distribution networks. It also involves the development of a decentralised faecal sludge treatment plant along Nakawuka Road, as well as the expansion of the water distribution network through community water distribution points and yard taps fitted with prepaid meters to significantly improve access, particularly within informal settlements.

Implementation of the project will be undertaken in two phases. Phase One will involve the review and updating of the feasibility study, preparation of outline and detailed designs, and the development of tender documents, with completion targeted for March 2028. Phase Two will focus on construction supervision of works, running up to September 2031.

Following a comprehensive presentation by the Project Manager, consultants and stakeholders engaged in an interactive session to clarify key technical, operational and contractual aspects of the assignment.

In his welcoming remarks on behalf of the General Manager Entebbe Area, MTO Ariho Peter underscored that the meeting reflects the Corporation’s strong institutional commitment and strategic priority to providing long term solutions to water supply challenges in rapidly growing peri urban areas.

He expressed appreciation to Headquarters for the continued support and described the Wakiso West project as a bold and much needed intervention that will significantly increase water production capacity, strengthen distribution networks and enhance reliability of supply.

Mr Ariho noted that the project will be particularly transformative for the Kajjansi and Kawuku branches, which have historically experienced intermittent supply, low pressure and persistent dry zones amid rapidly increasing demand.

The visit concluded with detailed site inspections, including the proposed intake location, the water treatment plant site, the faecal sludge treatment plant site and planned reservoir locations, marking a critical milestone in the delivery of sustainable water and sanitation services to Wakiso West and surrounding communities.