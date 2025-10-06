Ssemujju Urges Voters to Elect Competent Leaders, Not Comedians

KAMPALA: Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda has urged Ugandans to prioritize competence and talent when choosing their Members of Parliament, noting that knowledge is a vital resource for effective leadership.

Ssemujju said he is among those who believe that voters should select the “best people possible” to represent them in the August House, stressing that Parliament is a place for serious legislative work and not a stage for drama.

“Don’t bother your MPs with burials. Leave that to the councillors. MPs have more serious work to do in the House,” he said.

The legislator, who recently visited his constituency in Kasokoso, expressed gratitude to residents for recognising his contribution in Parliament. “I am happy my people appreciate that there is serious work I am doing in Parliament,” Ssemujju added.

He also took aim at colleagues he described as “kaperes” (comedians) in Parliament, whom he accused of treating the institution lightly.

“There are people in Parliament who are very good at comedy. They are unserious and I have said it because I want them to get angry,” Ssemujju remarked.

Despite criticism from some quarters, the outspoken MP said he remains focused on his duties, adding that many Ugandans have expressed a wish for more leaders like him in Parliament.

“I have moved around the country and people are telling me they wish there were 20 Ssemujjus in Parliament. I don’t care. People can criticise me but cautiously they know that there is work to be done,” he noted.